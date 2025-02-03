MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 485

Trevor Hewlett

Vice Principal (Curriculum), Homefield College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Head of Curriculum, WEA

Interesting fact: A trek across the Sahara Desert raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support taught Trevor the power of a positive mindset and an appreciation for everyday moments that bring joy and connection

Kieren McIntosh

Vice Principal (Curriculum and Quality), Lewisham College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Group Curriculum Director, New City College

Interesting fact: At 17, Kieren studied music at Lewisham College and says he is proud to return 25 years later as vice principal as a first-hand FE beneficiary