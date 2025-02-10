MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 486

Shahban Aziz

Managing Director, Textile Centre of Excellence

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Senior Funding Manager, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Interesting fact: Shahban is passionate about charity work and improving social mobility. He is a trustee at Young Citizens and founder of the Jerusalem Community Fridge.

Mark Emerson

Vice Principal (Curriculum Innovation and Business Transformation), Colchester Institute

Start date: February 2025

Previous Job: Assistant Principal (Information and Digital Transformation), Chelmsford College

Interesting fact: Mark has played, and been sent off, at Wembley in the FA Cup (Unfortunately it was Wembley FC in the first qualifying round!).