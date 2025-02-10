MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 486

Shahban Aziz
Managing Director, Textile Centre of Excellence
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Senior Funding Manager, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Interesting fact: Shahban is passionate about charity work and improving social mobility. He is a trustee at Young Citizens and founder of the Jerusalem Community Fridge.
Mark Emerson
Vice Principal (Curriculum Innovation and Business Transformation), Colchester Institute
Start date: February 2025
Previous Job: Assistant Principal (Information and Digital Transformation), Chelmsford College
Interesting fact: Mark has played, and been sent off, at Wembley in the FA Cup (Unfortunately it was Wembley FC in the first qualifying round!).
Your thoughts