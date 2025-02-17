MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 487

Jon Laud

Assistant Principal (Curriculum Innovation), Nottingham College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Assistant Principal, SMB College Group

Interesting fact: Jon’s background is in TV production, working on shows such as Emmerdale and Countdown. His first work experience was on an Ant and Dec Christmas special! He also appeared on the Jerry Springer show, but fortunately, not as a guest!

Paddy Bradley

Chair, Wiltshire College and University Centre

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Former CEO, Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Interesting fact: Paddy was awarded an MBE in 2023 for services to the community and economy of Wiltshire after he helped bring in millions of pounds in government funding to the county’s infrastructure through his leadership at SWLEP.