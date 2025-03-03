MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 488

Afzal Hussain
Chair, Bmet
Start date: February 2025
Concurrent Job: Chief Officer, Wittle Lodge Community Association
Interesting fact: Outside college, Afzal serves as a deputy lieutenant for the West Midlands and was recently appointed to join the mayor’s Council of Experts helping drive change in the region.
James Thorne
Assistant Principal (Curriculum Skills), Nottingham College
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Assistant Principal, SMB College Group
Interesting fact: James ran his first, and last, marathon in Cologne in October, raising £1,300 for Dementia UK, and his favourite countries visited are Costa Rica and New Zealand.
