MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 488

Afzal Hussain

Chair, Bmet

Start date: February 2025

Concurrent Job: Chief Officer, Wittle Lodge Community Association

Interesting fact: Outside college, Afzal serves as a deputy lieutenant for the West Midlands and was recently appointed to join the mayor’s Council of Experts helping drive change in the region.

James Thorne

Assistant Principal (Curriculum Skills), Nottingham College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Assistant Principal, SMB College Group

Interesting fact: James ran his first, and last, marathon in Cologne in October, raising £1,300 for Dementia UK, and his favourite countries visited are Costa Rica and New Zealand.