MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 489

Naomi Clayton
Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Employment Studies
Previous Job: Director of Policy and Research, Learning and Work Institute
Interesting fact: Naomi discovered Jobs Plus, an employment support programme for public housing residents, during her 2014 Churchill Fellowship. Now in its second year, the UK pilot she leads seeks to replicate its success in US communities.
Karl Bentley
Director of Funding Assurance (Education and Skills), Validera
Start date: February 2025
Previous Job: Associate Director, RSM UK
Interesting fact: Karl has appeared in BBC and PBS documentaries on the D-Day landings. For BBC, Karl can be seen in D-Day: The Lost Heroes, for PBS, D-Day 360. For both programmes Karl can be seen in the role of a 29th Infantry Division soldier landing on Omaha Beach.
Rien Sach
Chief Executive Officer, Aptem
Start date: February 2025
Previous Job: Deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer, Aptem
Interesting fact: Outside of work, Rien has a terrible/lovely Pomchi dog called Pablo and enjoys staying active. He is currently training for the London Marathon in April and the Berlin Marathon in September.
Your thoughts