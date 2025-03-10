MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 489

Naomi Clayton

Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Employment Studies

Previous Job: Director of Policy and Research, Learning and Work Institute

Interesting fact: Naomi discovered Jobs Plus, an employment support programme for public housing residents, during her 2014 Churchill Fellowship. Now in its second year, the UK pilot she leads seeks to replicate its success in US communities.

Karl Bentley

Director of Funding Assurance (Education and Skills), Validera

Start date: February 2025

Previous Job: Associate Director, RSM UK

Interesting fact: Karl has appeared in BBC and PBS documentaries on the D-Day landings. For BBC, Karl can be seen in D-Day: The Lost Heroes, for PBS, D-Day 360. For both programmes Karl can be seen in the role of a 29th Infantry Division soldier landing on Omaha Beach.

Rien Sach

Chief Executive Officer, Aptem

Start date: February 2025

Previous Job: Deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer, Aptem

Interesting fact: Outside of work, Rien has a terrible/lovely Pomchi dog called Pablo and enjoys staying active. He is currently training for the London Marathon in April and the Berlin Marathon in September.