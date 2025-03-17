MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 490

Freya Thomas Monk
Managing Director, Pearson Qualifications, Pearson
Start date: March 2025
Previous Job: Managing Director – Vocational Qualifications & Training, Pearson
Interesting fact: Freya cycles around London every single day come rain or shine.
Diana Martin
Chief Executive and Principal, Dudley College of Technology
Start date: March 2025
Previous Job: Vice Principal, Dudley College of Technology
Interesting fact: Diana is a secret avid fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, owning every one of the 144 episodes on DVD, admiring the complex and relatable storylines and taking inspiration from the strong female lead (and on occasion going full Buffy for a fancy dress party).
Anthony Painter
Director of Strategic Engagement, Ufi VocTech Trust
Start date: March 2025
Previous Job: Director of Policy and External Affairs, Chartered Management Institute
Interesting fact: Anthony has had some interesting jobs, including a fairground ride operator – ghost train and Mexican hat – on Santa Cruz boardwalk, and been a salaryman in Tokyo for an international logistics company.
