MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 490

Freya Thomas Monk

Managing Director, Pearson Qualifications, Pearson

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Managing Director – Vocational Qualifications & Training, Pearson

Interesting fact: Freya cycles around London every single day come rain or shine.

Diana Martin

Chief Executive and Principal, Dudley College of Technology

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Vice Principal, Dudley College of Technology

Interesting fact: Diana is a secret avid fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, owning every one of the 144 episodes on DVD, admiring the complex and relatable storylines and taking inspiration from the strong female lead (and on occasion going full Buffy for a fancy dress party).

Anthony Painter

Director of Strategic Engagement, Ufi VocTech Trust

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Director of Policy and External Affairs, Chartered Management Institute

Interesting fact: Anthony has had some interesting jobs, including a fairground ride operator – ghost train and Mexican hat – on Santa Cruz boardwalk, and been a salaryman in Tokyo for an international logistics company.