MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 491

Charlotte Bosworth

Board Member, Youth Employment UK

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding

Interesting fact: Wake her up before you go-go! Charlotte has seen Wham! and George Michael nine times

Mark Trewin

Start date: February 2025

Managing Director, Focus Training Group

Previous Job: Principal – Adult Education and Skills, Plymouth City Council

Interesting fact: Mark discovered a passion for cycling during the pandemic and has since raised over £4,000 from charity rides for Jeremiah’s Journey. His most recent challenge involved cycling over 100 miles in a single day across Devon

Michael Englard

CEO, Skills Builder Partnership

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Registrar, London Interdisciplinary School

Interesting fact: As a student, Michael briefly appeared with Gwyneth Paltrow and an appropriate 1950s haircut in the film Sylvia

John Cope

Board Member, Youth Employment UK

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent Job: Senior Counsel, PLMR

Interesting fact: John is a familiar figure in the education conference circuit with previous roles at UCAS and the CBI. His working career started as a dog groomer at age 15.