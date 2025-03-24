MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 491

Charlotte Bosworth
Board Member, Youth Employment UK
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding
Interesting fact: Wake her up before you go-go! Charlotte has seen Wham! and George Michael nine times
Mark Trewin
Start date: February 2025
Managing Director, Focus Training Group
Previous Job: Principal – Adult Education and Skills, Plymouth City Council
Interesting fact: Mark discovered a passion for cycling during the pandemic and has since raised over £4,000 from charity rides for Jeremiah’s Journey. His most recent challenge involved cycling over 100 miles in a single day across Devon
Michael Englard
CEO, Skills Builder Partnership
Start date: March 2025
Previous Job: Registrar, London Interdisciplinary School
Interesting fact: As a student, Michael briefly appeared with Gwyneth Paltrow and an appropriate 1950s haircut in the film Sylvia
John Cope
Board Member, Youth Employment UK
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent Job: Senior Counsel, PLMR
Interesting fact: John is a familiar figure in the education conference circuit with previous roles at UCAS and the CBI. His working career started as a dog groomer at age 15.
