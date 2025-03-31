MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 492



Ciara O’Donnell

Board Member Youth Employment UK

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent: Technical Author

Interesting fact: Ciara has solo travelled to Bali and swam with Manta rays

Jennifer Coupland

Board Member, Youth Employment UK

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent: Pro-Vice Chancellor (Skills Portfolio), London South Bank University

Interesting fact: As a child, Jennifer played the daughter of a bigamist in a Greek language film – suffice to say it was not a speaking role!

Shane Mann

Board Member WorldSkills UK

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent: Chief Executive, EducationScape

Interesting fact: Shane hiked the Atacama desert in 2023 – reaching an altitude of 5,600 meters on the Cerro Toco Volcano