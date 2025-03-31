MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 492

Ciara O’Donnell
Board Member Youth Employment UK
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent: Technical Author
Interesting fact: Ciara has solo travelled to Bali and swam with Manta rays
Jennifer Coupland
Board Member, Youth Employment UK
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent: Pro-Vice Chancellor (Skills Portfolio), London South Bank University
Interesting fact: As a child, Jennifer played the daughter of a bigamist in a Greek language film – suffice to say it was not a speaking role!
Shane Mann
Board Member WorldSkills UK
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent: Chief Executive, EducationScape
Interesting fact: Shane hiked the Atacama desert in 2023 – reaching an altitude of 5,600 meters on the Cerro Toco Volcano
