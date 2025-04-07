MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 493

Lucy Auchincloss

Director of Operations, Remit Training

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Partnership Development Director, Lifetime

Interesting fact: Lucy’s greatest passion is music and especially Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, both of whom she’s seen live multiple times across 3 continents

Jeremy Kerswell

Chair, Landex

Start date: March 2025

Concurrent Job: Principal & CEO, Plumpton College

Interesting fact: After graduating from Reading Uni, Jeremy worked in a lab in which was the first place to recreate the polio virus this side of the Atlantic

Ben Owen

Start date: March 2025

Vice Principal (Business Growth, Skills and Partnerships), DN Colleges Group

Previous Job: Vice President of Customer Services, Lightcast

Interesting fact: In his spare time, Ben can be usually found either walking the South Yorkshire countryside with his wife and dog or attempting to play golf