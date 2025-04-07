MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 493

Lucy Auchincloss
Director of Operations, Remit Training
Start date: March 2025
Previous Job: Partnership Development Director, Lifetime
Interesting fact: Lucy’s greatest passion is music and especially Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, both of whom she’s seen live multiple times across 3 continents
Jeremy Kerswell
Chair, Landex
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent Job: Principal & CEO, Plumpton College
Interesting fact: After graduating from Reading Uni, Jeremy worked in a lab in which was the first place to recreate the polio virus this side of the Atlantic
Ben Owen
Start date: March 2025
Vice Principal (Business Growth, Skills and Partnerships), DN Colleges Group
Previous Job: Vice President of Customer Services, Lightcast
Interesting fact: In his spare time, Ben can be usually found either walking the South Yorkshire countryside with his wife and dog or attempting to play golf
