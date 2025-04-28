MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 494

Ian Ross
Non Executive Director, Federation of Small Businesses
Start date: April 2025
Concurrent: Chief Executive Officer, Whitehead-Ross Education
Interesting fact: Ian, who has held a private pilots license since 2004 and has over 300 hours of flying experience, has also been playing the trombone since school in various brass bands.
Susan Bonnet
Principal & Chief Executive, Morley College London
Start date: Summer 2025
Previous job: Principal, Ashford College (part of EKC Group)
Interesting fact: Prior to joining education, Susan spent 20 years as an international commercial film and media producer.
