MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 494

Ian Ross

Non Executive Director, Federation of Small Businesses

Start date: April 2025

Concurrent: Chief Executive Officer, Whitehead-Ross Education

Interesting fact: Ian, who has held a private pilots license since 2004 and has over 300 hours of flying experience, has also been playing the trombone since school in various brass bands.

Susan Bonnet

Principal & Chief Executive, Morley College London

Start date: Summer 2025

Previous job: Principal, Ashford College (part of EKC Group)

Interesting fact: Prior to joining education, Susan spent 20 years as an international commercial film and media producer.