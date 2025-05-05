MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 495

John Yarham
Interim CEO, The Careers and Enterprise Company
Start date: April 2025
Previous Job: Deputy CEO, The Careers and Enterprise Company
Interesting fact: John’s first jobs included working in an ice cream van and a factory making wine racks
Paul Lomas
Chair, RNN Group
Start date: April 2025
Previous Job: Retired Chief People Officer
Interesting fact: Paul has just completed a 200km charity bike ride across Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in support of Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline and Save the Children
Your thoughts