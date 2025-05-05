MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 495

John Yarham

Interim CEO, The Careers and Enterprise Company

Start date: April 2025

Previous Job: Deputy CEO, The Careers and Enterprise Company

Interesting fact: John’s first jobs included working in an ice cream van and a factory making wine racks

Paul Lomas

Chair, RNN Group

Start date: April 2025

Previous Job: Retired Chief People Officer

Interesting fact: Paul has just completed a 200km charity bike ride across Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in support of Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline and Save the Children