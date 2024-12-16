MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 481

Kate Wills
Principal and CEO, Weymouth and Kingston Maurward College
Start date: December 2024
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, The Cornwall College Group
Interesting fact: Kate to this day still maintains her registration as a nurse, recognising the importance of industry skills in FE
Liam Sloan
Principal and Chief Executive, Bolton College
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Provost, Federation University Australia
Interesting fact: A native Scotsman, Liam has spent the past decade in Australia and New Zealand serving in senior leadership roles. Represented two nations in sport, Scotland in badminton and England in dressage
Your thoughts