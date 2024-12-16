Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 481

16 Dec 2024, 8:00

Kate Wills

Principal and CEO, Weymouth and Kingston Maurward College

Start date: December 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, The Cornwall College Group

Interesting fact: Kate to this day still maintains her registration as a nurse, recognising the importance of industry skills in FE

Liam Sloan

Principal and Chief Executive, Bolton College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Provost, Federation University Australia

Interesting fact: A native Scotsman, Liam has spent the past decade in Australia and New Zealand serving in senior leadership roles. Represented two nations in sport, Scotland in badminton and England in dressage

