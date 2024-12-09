MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 480

Kelly Lee

Training Director, GEM Partnership

Start date: December 2024

Previous Job: Operations Manager, GEM Partnership

Interesting fact: Kelly loves travelling with the family around Europe watching her 14 year old son race motocross and competing at an international level

Beth Curtis

Vice Principal – Business Development, Riseholme College

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Interim Group Vice Principal Strategy and Business Development, TEC Partnership

Interesting fact: Beth visited over 25 countries on a year-long round-the-world trip in her twenties