MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 480

Kelly Lee
Training Director, GEM Partnership
Start date: December 2024
Previous Job: Operations Manager, GEM Partnership
Interesting fact: Kelly loves travelling with the family around Europe watching her 14 year old son race motocross and competing at an international level
Beth Curtis
Vice Principal – Business Development, Riseholme College
Start date: August 2024
Previous Job: Interim Group Vice Principal Strategy and Business Development, TEC Partnership
Interesting fact: Beth visited over 25 countries on a year-long round-the-world trip in her twenties
Your thoughts