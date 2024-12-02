MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 479

David Vineall
Chair, Cogent Skills
Start date: March 2025
Concurrent Job: Group Chief People Officer, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Interesting fact: David spends his spare time (trying to) play golf despite being regularly outclassed by his two daughters, who have played for their country on several occasions
Steve Holliday
Chair of Trustees, Generation UK
Start date: October 2024
Previous Job: Former Chair, Crisis
Interesting fact: Steve recently cycled from Edinburgh to London raising money for Crisis (after serving as Chair of the charity for 9 years
Your thoughts