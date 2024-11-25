MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 478

Katie Shaw
Head of Charitable Purpose, WEA
Start date: December 2024
Previous job: Head of Campaigns, RECLAIM
Katy found fame earlier this year when her tattoo of explorer Ernest Shackleton was featured in a Sky News story about Antarctica’s penguin post office
Jillian Gillespie
Chief Financial Officer, Multiverse
Start date: November 2024
Previous job: Senior VP Finance and Operations, MongoDB
Jillian loves learning and trying new things, whether that’s an instrument, a language or something else, is what attracted her to this role at Multiverse
Your thoughts