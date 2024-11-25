Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 478

25 Nov 2024, 8:00

Katie Shaw

Head of Charitable Purpose, WEA

Start date: December 2024

Previous job: Head of Campaigns, RECLAIM

Katy found fame earlier this year when her tattoo of explorer Ernest Shackleton was featured in a Sky News story about Antarctica’s penguin post office

Jillian Gillespie

Chief Financial Officer, Multiverse

Start date: November 2024

Previous job: Senior VP Finance and Operations, MongoDB

Jillian loves learning and trying new things, whether that’s an instrument, a language or something else, is what attracted her to this role at Multiverse

