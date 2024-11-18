MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 477

Asma Ahmad

Senior Recruitment, Consultant FE Associates

Start date: November 2024

Previous Job: Director of Young People’s Essential Skills, South Bank Colleges

Interesting fact: Asma was in the territorial army and worked as a security guard while doing her degree

Helen Wooldridge

Vice Principal Growth, Planning & Performance, Bishop Burton College

Start date: October 2024

Previous Job: Campus Principal, East Riding College

Interesting fact: Helen is a big fan of heavy rock/metal music and has seen over 250 bands live in concert

Scott Forbes

Managing Director, EducationScape

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Acting CEO, Skills and Education Group

Interesting fact: In his younger days with the British Council’s global changemaker programme, Scott recalls attending international summits with world leaders and celebrities like the Crown Princess of Norway, President Clinton, Gordon Brown and Annie Lennox