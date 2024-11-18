MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 477

Asma Ahmad
Senior Recruitment, Consultant FE Associates
Start date: November 2024
Previous Job: Director of Young People’s Essential Skills, South Bank Colleges
Interesting fact: Asma was in the territorial army and worked as a security guard while doing her degree
Helen Wooldridge
Vice Principal Growth, Planning & Performance, Bishop Burton College
Start date: October 2024
Previous Job: Campus Principal, East Riding College
Interesting fact: Helen is a big fan of heavy rock/metal music and has seen over 250 bands live in concert
Scott Forbes
Managing Director, EducationScape
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Acting CEO, Skills and Education Group
Interesting fact: In his younger days with the British Council’s global changemaker programme, Scott recalls attending international summits with world leaders and celebrities like the Crown Princess of Norway, President Clinton, Gordon Brown and Annie Lennox
