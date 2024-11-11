MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 476

Jennifer Eves

Chief Operating Officer, City College Norwich

Start date: November 2024

Previous Job: Director HR, Governance and Regulatory, West Suffolk Council

Interesting fact: Jennifer began her career as a police officer. Having spent the past 20 years commuting back and forth across the Norfolk-Suffolk border, she is now looking forward to living and working in the same county

Sharron Mansell

Vice Principal (Quality of Education & Skills), Bishop Burton College

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Director of Land-based, Bishop Burton College

Interesting fact: Sharron is an author and has written educational books to support new teachers with teaching, learning, assessment and quality improvement. Each book contains 50 approaches to support teachers to be inclusive.

Ian Walsh

Non-Executive Chairperson, The Sutton Trust

Start date: November 2024

Concurrent Job: Managing Director and Senior Partner, The Boston Consulting Group

Interesting fact: Ian was a student activist in his university days, as President of UCD Students’ Union in Ireland, as a Finalist in the World University Debating Championships, and as a student actor whose enthusiasm out-performed his talent.