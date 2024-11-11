MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 476

Jennifer Eves
Chief Operating Officer, City College Norwich
Start date: November 2024
Previous Job: Director HR, Governance and Regulatory, West Suffolk Council
Interesting fact: Jennifer began her career as a police officer. Having spent the past 20 years commuting back and forth across the Norfolk-Suffolk border, she is now looking forward to living and working in the same county
Sharron Mansell
Vice Principal (Quality of Education & Skills), Bishop Burton College
Start date: August 2024
Previous Job: Director of Land-based, Bishop Burton College
Interesting fact: Sharron is an author and has written educational books to support new teachers with teaching, learning, assessment and quality improvement. Each book contains 50 approaches to support teachers to be inclusive.
Ian Walsh
Non-Executive Chairperson, The Sutton Trust
Start date: November 2024
Concurrent Job: Managing Director and Senior Partner, The Boston Consulting Group
Interesting fact: Ian was a student activist in his university days, as President of UCD Students’ Union in Ireland, as a Finalist in the World University Debating Championships, and as a student actor whose enthusiasm out-performed his talent.
