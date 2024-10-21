Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 475

21 Oct 2024, 6:00

Fiona Aldridge

Chief Executive, Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Head of Insight – Employment and skills, West Midlands Combined Authority

Interesting fact: Fiona is busy learning about sector skills bodies for this job, particularly IMI as her daughter just started a motor engineering course at Loughborough College

Paul Drew

Apprenticeships director, JBC Skills Training

Start date: October 2024

Previous Job: COO, Apprentify Group (still a shareholder)

Interesting fact: Paul once appeared on This Morning in the 90s as a model for a new young fashion trend linked to BritPop

