MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 475

Fiona Aldridge
Chief Executive, Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards
Start date: September 2024
Previous Job: Head of Insight – Employment and skills, West Midlands Combined Authority
Interesting fact: Fiona is busy learning about sector skills bodies for this job, particularly IMI as her daughter just started a motor engineering course at Loughborough College
Paul Drew
Apprenticeships director, JBC Skills Training
Start date: October 2024
Previous Job: COO, Apprentify Group (still a shareholder)
Interesting fact: Paul once appeared on This Morning in the 90s as a model for a new young fashion trend linked to BritPop
Your thoughts