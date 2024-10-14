MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 474

Julie Peaks Principal

Wyke Sixth Form College

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Wyke Sixth Form College

Interesting fact: Julie has become the first female principal of Wyke after joining the sixth form college 20 years ago

Fabienne Bailey

Chief Executive Officer, Gateway Qualifications

Start date: October 2024

Previous Job: Director of Business Transformation and Growth, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

Interesting fact: Fabienne has been lucky enough to travel for both work and leisure, visiting 39 different countries including living in Germany and Barbados in her younger years. Whilst sunnier climes are high on the list, her favourite place to be is at home by the sea in Whitby with her large family and 2 rescue dogs