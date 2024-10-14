MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 474

Julie Peaks Principal
Wyke Sixth Form College
Start date: September 2024
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Wyke Sixth Form College
Interesting fact: Julie has become the first female principal of Wyke after joining the sixth form college 20 years ago
Fabienne Bailey
Chief Executive Officer, Gateway Qualifications
Start date: October 2024
Previous Job: Director of Business Transformation and Growth, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group
Interesting fact: Fabienne has been lucky enough to travel for both work and leisure, visiting 39 different countries including living in Germany and Barbados in her younger years. Whilst sunnier climes are high on the list, her favourite place to be is at home by the sea in Whitby with her large family and 2 rescue dogs
