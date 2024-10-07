MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 473

Lisa Skelton
Head of Business Development, Active IQ
Start date: August 2024
Previous Job: Business Development Manager, Active IQ
Interesting Fact: Lisa is passionate about staying active, enjoying walking in the hills and enthusiastically participating in her company’s My Zone competitions
Wendy Ellis
Principal and CEO, Franklin Sixth Form College
Start date: September 2024
Previous Job: Interim Principal, Franklin Sixth Form College
Wendy is committed to animal welfare and regularly rehomes rescue dogs
Michael Davis
Chair, Capital City College Group
Start date: October 2024
Current Job: Chief Executive, National Centre for Social Research (concurrent)
Michael is the training officer for Coventry Advanced Motorcyclists and this summer rode to NordKapp, Norway and back, just because
Your thoughts