MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 473

Lisa Skelton

Head of Business Development, Active IQ

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Business Development Manager, Active IQ

Interesting Fact: Lisa is passionate about staying active, enjoying walking in the hills and enthusiastically participating in her company’s My Zone competitions

Wendy Ellis

Principal and CEO, Franklin Sixth Form College

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Interim Principal, Franklin Sixth Form College

Wendy is committed to animal welfare and regularly rehomes rescue dogs

Michael Davis

Chair, Capital City College Group

Start date: October 2024

Current Job: Chief Executive, National Centre for Social Research (concurrent)

Michael is the training officer for Coventry Advanced Motorcyclists and this summer rode to NordKapp, Norway and back, just because