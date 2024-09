Joanne Wallace

Campus Principal for HE, TEC Partnership

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, TEC Partnership

Interesting fact: Collects antique and vintage textiles

Simon Spearman

Principal, The Henley College

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Christ the King Sixth Form College

Interesting fact: Simon has played the guitar and piano for over 30 years, still striving to get better