MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 471

Mark Fell

Executive Principal, Milton Keynes College Group

Start date: June 2024

Previous Job: Senior Leadership Consultant, Guernsey Institute

Interesting fact: Alongside 20 years in FE, Mark also coaches semi-professional football teams. Having previously managed Nelson, Ramsbottom and Lancaster City, he now leads

Workington AFC.

Simon Gummerson

Campus Principal, Scarborough TEC & East Riding College Bridlington

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Vice principal, Scarborough TEC & East Riding College Bridlington

Interesting fact: Simon rides a 1960 Norton motorcycle.