MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 470

Rebecca Conway

Director of Research and Innovation, NCFE

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Freelance education and assessment consultant

Interesting fact: A lifelong football fan, Rebecca finally learned to play just 18 months ago after training sessions at her local club. She’s now hooked and playing five-a-side is a weekly highlight for her.

Sam Callear

Chief Operating Officer, GTA England

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Director: Policy and New Concepts, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Interesting fact: Through diligent research, Sam managed to bag Oasis tickets in under an hour after going on sale.

Daniel Green

Policy Director, Federation of Awarding Bodies

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Senior Policy Manager, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Interesting fact: Dan’s first job was at a community sports association in New Zealand, however it quickly became apparent that his ability in rugby trailed far behind the locals. A football programme was established in its place.