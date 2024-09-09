MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 469

Natalie Wilson

Vice Principal: Curriculum and Skills, Luminate Education Group

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Director of Client Services, Firebrand Training

Interesting fact: Natalie is a proud former apprentice at Park Lane College (now part of Luminate), started her career at British Gas and progressing from level 2 through to degree level study

James McIntosh

Managing Director, Cogent Skills Apprenticeship Training

Start date: July 2024

Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer (Director of Skills), CATCH

Interesting fact: James is an avid rugby league fan – when he isn’t championing apprenticeships he can be found cheering on his beloved Hull KR, travelling home and away each week (and even as far as France) to support his team

Jon Ridley

Principal, Newcastle College

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Newcastle College

Interesting fact: On a Saturday and Sunday, you’ll also find Jon on the side-lines of football pitches across the North East of England coaching his son’s football team

Kate Ambrosi

Chief Executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Deputy Chief Executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust

Interesting fact: Kate enjoys musical theatre and is a trustee of The BRIT School