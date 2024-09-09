MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 469

Natalie Wilson
Vice Principal: Curriculum and Skills, Luminate Education Group
Start date: August 2024
Previous Job: Director of Client Services, Firebrand Training
Interesting fact: Natalie is a proud former apprentice at Park Lane College (now part of Luminate), started her career at British Gas and progressing from level 2 through to degree level study
James McIntosh
Managing Director, Cogent Skills Apprenticeship Training
Start date: July 2024
Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer (Director of Skills), CATCH
Interesting fact: James is an avid rugby league fan – when he isn’t championing apprenticeships he can be found cheering on his beloved Hull KR, travelling home and away each week (and even as far as France) to support his team
Jon Ridley
Principal, Newcastle College
Start date: August 2024
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Newcastle College
Interesting fact: On a Saturday and Sunday, you’ll also find Jon on the side-lines of football pitches across the North East of England coaching his son’s football team
Kate Ambrosi
Chief Executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Deputy Chief Executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust
Interesting fact: Kate enjoys musical theatre and is a trustee of The BRIT School
