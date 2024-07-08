MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 468

Elaine Lilley

Chair of Trustees, Edge Foundation

Start date: May 2024

Previous Job: Chief Executive, Lincolnshire and Rutland EBP

Interesting fact: In her 50th year, Elaine had the opportunity to backpack in Thailand. She discovered the importance of Rough Guides, learned poker from students, and found out how to protect a beach hut during storms when snakes wash down the mountain. Essential life skills!

David Higham

Managing Director, SFJ Awards

Start date: July 2024

Previous Job: Head of Growth and Innovation, Nottingham College

Interesting fact: David is passionate about things with two wheels, so if he’s not out mountain biking in the peak district, he can be found working on his vintage motorcycle that was produced in the year he was born (though he’s not keen on being labelled vintage himself!)