MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 467

Louise Fall
Principal and Chief Executive, City of Wolverhampton College
Start date: August 2024
Former Job: Deputy Principal, City of Wolverhampton College
Interesting fact: Louise is an avid fan of professional boxing, with highlights being watching a live fight in Las Vegas and once having the opportunity to meet Tyson Fury – a picture of which she proudly displays in her office!
Scott Bullock
Principal & Chief Executive, East Durham College
Start date: September 2024
Previous Job: Principal, Newcastle College (NCG)
Interesting fact: Scott has a passion for road cycling and has climbed most of the big hills in the Canary Islands. He also once shared a ride back from a football match in a Mark 1 Ford Transit with a very young Paul Gascoigne.
