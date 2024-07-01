MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 467

Louise Fall

Principal and Chief Executive, City of Wolverhampton College

Start date: August 2024

Former Job: Deputy Principal, City of Wolverhampton College

Interesting fact: Louise is an avid fan of professional boxing, with highlights being watching a live fight in Las Vegas and once having the opportunity to meet Tyson Fury – a picture of which she proudly displays in her office!

Scott Bullock

Principal & Chief Executive, East Durham College

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Principal, Newcastle College (NCG)

Interesting fact: Scott has a passion for road cycling and has climbed most of the big hills in the Canary Islands. He also once shared a ride back from a football match in a Mark 1 Ford Transit with a very young Paul Gascoigne.