Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Movers and Shakers

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 467

1 Jul 2024, 8:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Louise Fall

Principal and Chief Executive, City of Wolverhampton College

Start date: August 2024

Former Job: Deputy Principal, City of Wolverhampton College

Interesting fact: Louise is an avid fan of professional boxing, with highlights being watching a live fight in Las Vegas and once having the opportunity to meet Tyson Fury – a picture of which she proudly displays in her office!

Scott Bullock

Principal & Chief Executive, East Durham College

Start date: September 2024

Previous Job: Principal, Newcastle College (NCG)

Interesting fact: Scott has a passion for road cycling and has climbed most of the big hills in the Canary Islands. He also once shared a ride back from a football match in a Mark 1 Ford Transit with a very young Paul Gascoigne.

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *