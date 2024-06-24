MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 466

Helene Dearn

Director of Employment, Skills, Health and Communities, West Midlands Combined Authority

Start date: June 2024

Previous Job: West Midlands Group Director, Department for Work and Pensions

Interesting fact: Helene is an armchair sports fanatic but was hands-on leading the 2022 Commonwealth Games workforce delivery. Supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand is part of her sporting life that regularly tests her commitment!

Ian Bamford

Vice Chair, AELP

Start date: June 2024

Concurrent Job: Chief Quality and Curriculum Officer, Paragon Skills

Interesting fact: Ian qualified as a chef through an apprenticeship (YTS, in those days). He has worked in several high-quality hotels and restaurants throughout the late 1980’s and 1990’s. In 1997, he fell into teaching, where he has gained his experience in the work-based learning sector.