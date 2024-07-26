Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted, SEND

Merseyside SEND college awarded first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Independent specialist provider with high achievement and attendance rates celebrates top marks

Independent specialist provider with high achievement and attendance rates celebrates top marks

26 Jul 2024, 14:07

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A specialist SEND provider in the North West has been handed top marks by Ofsted for the first time.

Activate Community and Education Services (Activate CES) offers provision for its 62 learners three days a week. Its cohort of learners are aged over 19 with a range of learning difficulties and/or disabilities.

In an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report today, inspectors found the Merseyside-based provider supports learners with either a vocational skills-based pathway or a communications pathway through an “expertly” tailored curriculum. The college received a ‘good’ rating in 2017 and a grade three in its first inspection in 2015.

This time, inspectors noted that all students have a bespoke timetable of vocational learning in areas such as horticulture, animal care, drama and music, and support such as personal development, therapy and work-related sessions.

They praised learners for achieving “extremely well” and often exceeding their education, health and care (EHC) plan targets.

During the inspection, the watchdog saw learners treated as adults and taking more ownership of their learning. As a result, they developed confidence “significantly” and became more resilient to make the transition into adulthood.

Learner attendance is also “excellent”, inspectors found. The report said leaders maximised attendance by sensory and social development sessions with therapy dogs or sensory equipment at the start of each day, when learners chose activities to help them to regulate their behaviours and increase their alertness.

The report also commended learners’ engagement with the local community through their management of a successful online clothes shop, on-site café and small animal centre.

The watchdog also said teachers have a detailed understanding of learners needs before they start college due to examining their prior experiences, learning, achievements and parents’ views.

As a result, learners benefit from appropriate teaching strategies to ensure they are learning as independently as possible.

Learners also have access to a multidisciplinary therapist team, on-site speech and language therapists, neurophysiotherapy and behavioural experts. They also use an on-site hydrotherapy pool and specially designed sensory area to learn to regulate their behaviour.

Principal of Activate CES Jane Young told FE Week that the college has also invested in the upskilling of staff to achieve the standards found by inspectors.

“Activate implemented a ‘grow your own’ policy after the previous inspection as the specialism needed for both support and teaching roles for such complex young adults was not readily available neither locally nor nationally,” she said.

Half of the teaching staff began as support workers and are now fully qualified teachers. Some are in training and one support staff member has started a degree apprenticeship in physiotherapy.

The college was also praised for implementing augmentative and alternative communication devices and eye gaze/eye movement technology, which allows learners to make choices and make their opinions heard. Inspectors noted that this method developed more autonomy amongst learners.

Furthermore, Ofsted lauded Activate CES for providing comprehensive, tailored careers information, advice and guidance and having governors with relevant experience to support and hold leaders to account.

The report said: “[Governors] also recognise that a positive culture and open and transparent ways of working are key to the college’s success. As a result, governors are highly effective in their roles.”

Young said: “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of the entire college community from our students, staff and management team, their hard work and dedication has created an exceptional learning environment.

“It is their innovative teaching methods, strong leadership and effective governance that ensures the college will continue to excel and we are committed to maintaining an ‘outstanding’ environment.”

“Our bespoke approach ensures that each learner’s needs are met, enabling them to thrive and succeed.”

Latest education roles from

Teacher of Art

Teacher of Art

The Rawlett School

View job
Quality Manager

Quality Manager

Hull College

View job
Animal Management Teacher

Animal Management Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
ESOL Teacher

ESOL Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Stoke on Trent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Academy trust and two ITPS awarded Ofsted ‘outstandings’

Hairdressing, LGV and teaching apprenticeships lauded by watchdog

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Eight things we learned from Ofsted’s 2023-24 corporate accounts

Inspectorate has had a 'difficult' year and faces 'significant' financial challenges, documents warn

Billy Camden

Ofsted

Ernst and Young among latest batch of Ofsted ‘outstandings’

Four providers have achieved the feat in recently published reports

Billy Camden

Colleges, Ofsted

Top Ofsted marks for Lincolnshire sixth form college

Inspectors praised the college's 'rich range' of learning activities

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *