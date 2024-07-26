A specialist SEND provider in the North West has been handed top marks by Ofsted for the first time.

Activate Community and Education Services (Activate CES) offers provision for its 62 learners three days a week. Its cohort of learners are aged over 19 with a range of learning difficulties and/or disabilities.

In an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report today, inspectors found the Merseyside-based provider supports learners with either a vocational skills-based pathway or a communications pathway through an “expertly” tailored curriculum. The college received a ‘good’ rating in 2017 and a grade three in its first inspection in 2015.

This time, inspectors noted that all students have a bespoke timetable of vocational learning in areas such as horticulture, animal care, drama and music, and support such as personal development, therapy and work-related sessions.

They praised learners for achieving “extremely well” and often exceeding their education, health and care (EHC) plan targets.

During the inspection, the watchdog saw learners treated as adults and taking more ownership of their learning. As a result, they developed confidence “significantly” and became more resilient to make the transition into adulthood.

Learner attendance is also “excellent”, inspectors found. The report said leaders maximised attendance by sensory and social development sessions with therapy dogs or sensory equipment at the start of each day, when learners chose activities to help them to regulate their behaviours and increase their alertness.

The report also commended learners’ engagement with the local community through their management of a successful online clothes shop, on-site café and small animal centre.

The watchdog also said teachers have a detailed understanding of learners needs before they start college due to examining their prior experiences, learning, achievements and parents’ views.

As a result, learners benefit from appropriate teaching strategies to ensure they are learning as independently as possible.

Learners also have access to a multidisciplinary therapist team, on-site speech and language therapists, neurophysiotherapy and behavioural experts. They also use an on-site hydrotherapy pool and specially designed sensory area to learn to regulate their behaviour.

Principal of Activate CES Jane Young told FE Week that the college has also invested in the upskilling of staff to achieve the standards found by inspectors.

“Activate implemented a ‘grow your own’ policy after the previous inspection as the specialism needed for both support and teaching roles for such complex young adults was not readily available neither locally nor nationally,” she said.

Half of the teaching staff began as support workers and are now fully qualified teachers. Some are in training and one support staff member has started a degree apprenticeship in physiotherapy.

The college was also praised for implementing augmentative and alternative communication devices and eye gaze/eye movement technology, which allows learners to make choices and make their opinions heard. Inspectors noted that this method developed more autonomy amongst learners.

Furthermore, Ofsted lauded Activate CES for providing comprehensive, tailored careers information, advice and guidance and having governors with relevant experience to support and hold leaders to account.

The report said: “[Governors] also recognise that a positive culture and open and transparent ways of working are key to the college’s success. As a result, governors are highly effective in their roles.”

Young said: “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of the entire college community from our students, staff and management team, their hard work and dedication has created an exceptional learning environment.

“It is their innovative teaching methods, strong leadership and effective governance that ensures the college will continue to excel and we are committed to maintaining an ‘outstanding’ environment.”

“Our bespoke approach ensures that each learner’s needs are met, enabling them to thrive and succeed.”