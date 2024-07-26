OfS independent reviewer becomes regulator’s chair

Sir David Behan has been appointed interim chair of the Office for Students (OfS), on the same day the government published his review of the regulator that rejected concerns that it is “not independent”.

The review was launched in December 2023 amid issues raised by a House of Lords committee, that the arm’s length body “simply does the government of the day’s bidding”.

However, Behan’s independent review ‘Fit for the Future: Higher Education Regulation Towards 2025′ found “no evidence” of the government exerting undue influence over the OfS’ operational decisions and judgements.

Despite rejecting these concerns – shared by 68 per cent of providers the review surveyed – as “perceptions only”, Behan recommends the regulator adopt a “more transparent style of communications” to show the sector it is not used “as a vehicle to manage the sector and deliver policy”.

Chair also Tory peer

A key contributor to these concerns was the fact that Lord James Wharton, who resigned as OfS chair earlier this month, continued to take the whip of the governing party in the House of Lords, while simultaneously claiming that the organisation, as a regulator, is independent of the government.

Sir David noted that other ennobled chairs of prominent regulators, such as Ofsted, had kept the whip “without reducing the perceived effectiveness of their respective public bodies”.

Other recommendations include a call for the OfS to take “urgent and decisive action” to tackle the crisis in university finances, to develop a “clearer and sharper focus” on key priorities, and for the government to hand it “consumer enforcement powers” to protect students.

The report concluded: “As higher education faces unprecedented challenges, the OfS must evolve as a regulator, focusing on the priorities of quality, financial sustainability, student interest and management of public money. It can do so by focusing on a more transparent, dynamic approach, built on mature, trusting relationships with the sector.”

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson issued a statement accepting the review’s “core analysis”, adding that the Labour government recognises the need for “strong regulation”.

Behan will work with the current executive team at the OfS to “implement” his recommendations until a permanent chair is appointed “next year”, Phillipson said.

Halting free speech bill

The education secretary also revealed the government is considering repealing the Conservatives’ freedom of speech legislation pending a review.

Phillipson said: “I am aware of concerns that the act would be burdensome on providers and on the OfS, and I will confirm my long-term plans as soon as possible.”

Former social worker Sir David has extensive experience as a regulator, having worked as chief inspector for the former Commission for Social Care Inspection and later held the chief executive post at the Care Quality Commission from 2012 to 2018.