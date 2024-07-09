Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Higher education

OfS chair Lord Wharton suddenly resigns

The political independence of the HE regulator has been criticised under Wharton's tenure

The political independence of the HE regulator has been criticised under Wharton's tenure

9 Jul 2024, 17:24

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Lord Wharton has resigned as chair of the Office for Students six months before his term of office was due to end. 

The Conservative peer suddenly stood down days after the election of a Labour government. 

It also follows a damning report last year from a House of Lords committee slamming the higher education regulator’s political independence. University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady called on Wharton to resign at the time.

Wharton was appointed in February 2021 by the then education secretary Gavin Williamson, for a four-year term. He was made a life peer in 2020 after serving as an MP and minister between 2010 and 2017. 

An un-named Department for Education spokesperson thanked Wharton “for his service as chair of the Office for Students through a period of change and challenge at the OfS”.

Wharton’s term at the OfS was mired in controversy. 

The peer, who led Boris Johnson’s Conservative party leadership campaign, faced calls for an investigation after speaking at an event alongside Zsolt Bayer, a Hungarian talk show host with known racist and antisemitic views. 

The government was forced to defend Wharton’s appointment at the OfS against accusations of cronyism.

On today’s resignation, the DfE spokesperson added: “Lord Wharton’s resignation has been accepted. The process to appoint an interim chair is underway, and a permanent replacement will be announced in due course.”

Latest education roles from

Skills Coach – English and Maths

Skills Coach – English and Maths

RNN Group

View job
Cleaning Supervisor

Cleaning Supervisor

RNN Group

View job
Administrator

Administrator

RNN Group

View job
Permanent Cover Teacher

Permanent Cover Teacher

MidKent College

View job
Curriculum Team Leader – Career Pathways (Transitions)

Curriculum Team Leader – Career Pathways (Transitions)

RNN Group

View job
Head of Langdon College (London)

Head of Langdon College (London)

Kisharon Langdon

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Higher education
digital

College drops computing degrees over ‘credibility’ concerns

Bradford College becomes first FE college to undergo Office for Students quality investigation

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships, Higher education

Revealed: UCAS’ points plan for apprenticeships

Higher education admissions body UCAS reveals how many UCAS points level 3 apprenticeships will be worth

Shane Chowen

Higher education

Delayed: Lifelong learning entitlement pushed back to 2026

LLE introduction pushed back to test new systems for smaller cohort of learners

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships, Higher education

Revealed: The 8 trainers that will pilot teacher degree apprenticeship

Government also reveals schools will get ‘financial incentives’ to cover trainees’ salaries while they train off the job

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *