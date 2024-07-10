Jacqui Smith: 10 facts about the new skills, FE and HE minister

Roles have not been officially announced, but Smith confirmed her brief in a recent podcast ahead of a college visit

Jacqui Smith has been appointed as the Department for Education’s new minister for skills, further and higher education by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The former teacher returns to government 16 years after her time as a no-nonsense home secretary ended amid the expenses scandal, and 25 years after her first ministerial role at the then-Department for Education and Employment.

Since losing her Redditch seat in the 2010 general election, Smith has split her time between the serious job of chairing large, under-pressure NHS hospital trusts and more good-humoured media appearances as a commentator, podcaster and Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

Here are ten things we know about the returning minister: