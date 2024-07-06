Former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith will return to government

Prime minister Keir Starmer has appointed the former home secretary Jacqui Smith as a minister of state at the Department for Education.

FE Week understands Smith will take the skills, further and higher education brief, though this has not yet been confirmed by the Department for Education.

Smith served in several ministerial roles in the last Labour government. She was the country’s first woman to serve as home secretary and was the minister for 14-19 learners and schools between 2005 and 2006.

Smith will lead on Labour’s skills reforms from the House of Lords.

Labour’s winning manifesto committed the party to replacing the apprenticeship levy and setting up Skills England, a new “cross-government taskforce” to co-ordinate a national skills strategy.

Further members of the DfE ministerial team are yet to be announced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated