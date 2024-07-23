Baroness Smith leads on FE, HE and apprenticeships with simple 'minister for skills' title

Baroness Smith leads on FE, HE and apprenticeships with simple 'minister for skills' title

The new government has finally confirmed who is responsible for what at the Department for Education, nearly three weeks after Labour won the general election.

As reported, former home secretary Jacqui Smith leads on skills, further and higher education. Her confirmed title is minister for skills.

Smith was inducted to the House of Lords last week and is responsible for delivering Labour’s manifesto pledges to establish Skills England, reform the apprenticeship levy and introduce technical excellence colleges.

Catherine McKinnell is the minister of state for school standards, a brief the Newcastle MP shadowed in opposition before the election.

MPs Janet Daby and Stephen Morgan have been appointed parliamentary under-secretaries of state, the rank below minister of state.

Morgan was replaced by McKinnell as shadow schools minister last year, but is now responsible for early education in government.

Morgan is also responsible for safeguarding and counter-extremism in post-16 education settings.

Meanwhile, Daby, who was previously the shadow youth justice minister, is now the minister for children and families.

Daby will also answer on skills, further and higher education in the House of Commons, as Smith can only speak from the Lords.

In practice, the parliamentary under-secretaries carry out the basic functions of ministers of state such as leading legislation through parliament and answering parliamentary questions, but they are paid less.

As a cabinet minister, education secretary Bridget Phillipson receives a £67,505 top-up to her £91,346 MP salary. Ministers of state receive a £31,680 top-up, and parliamentary under-secretaries of state get an extra £22,375.

Skills led from the Lords

As the DfE’s minister in the Lords, Smith will be responsible for facing questions and seeing through any legislation across all of DfE’s remits in the upper chamber. She made her maiden speech on Friday introducing the education legislation from the King’s Speech.

Because equalities policy sits at cabinet level with Bridget Phillipson, Anneliese Dodds is listed as a DfE minister as minister for women and equalities. Dodds is also minister for international development at the Foreign Office.

Over at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Alison McGovern has been confirmed as the minister for employment overseeing skills programmes, labour market policy and devolution.

Stephen Timms, who used to chair the DWP select committee, is now the minister for social security and disability with responsibility for universal credit and cross-government disability policy.

Here’s what’s in each DfE minister’s brief…

Bridget Phillipson, secretary of state for education

early years and childcare

children’s social care

teacher quality, recruitment and retention

the school curriculum

school improvement

academies and free schools

further education

apprenticeships and skills

higher education

Baroness Smith of Malvern, minister for skills

Skills England

Technical qualifications, including T Levels

Higher technical education

Adult education and devolution

Careers advice and support for young NEETS

Apprenticeships, including the growth and skills levy

Technical excellence colleges

Local skills improvement plans

Governance, intervention and accountability of FE colleges

Education funding, provision and outcomes for 16-19 year olds

FE funding, including financial stability and workforce

Access to higher education, participation and lifelong learning

Quality of higher education and student experience (including OfS)

Student finance (including Student Loans Company)

International education

Catherine McKinnell, minister for school standards

School improvement, intervention and inspection

Teacher training, retention, pay and pensions

School leadership and governance

Core school funding

Qualifications, curriculum and assessment

SEND and high needs

Alternative provision

Admissions

Pupil premium

School uniform and transport

Faith schools

Access to sport, music and arts in education

Janet Daby, minister for children and families

Children’s social care

Children in care and children in need

Looked-after children

Child protection

Adoption, kinship care and foster care

Care leavers

Children’s social care workforce

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children

Local authority improvement

Family hubs

Families support and parenting

Skills in the House of Commons

Stephen Morgan, minister for early education