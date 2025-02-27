Let’s shift perceptions on built environment apprenticeships

Our apprenticeships are bridging skills gaps in construction, but we need stronger industry collaboration and better mentorship in our sector

Nurturing the next generation of talent is critically important for the built environment sector because a key part of meeting the growing demand for housing is having the right expertise within each organisation.

This awareness shapes our work with apprentices. On average, we are working with 150 directly employed apprentices at any one time and this year we brought in 40 new apprentices. Our apprentices work across all areas of the business, from sites through to business management. We also work with our supply chain to grow their pool of talent. In the last year, more than 325 apprentices gained new experiences on our sites – supported by key champions within the business.

How to demystify pathways

We’ve taken steps to demystify pathways into the sector for people who may not have previously considered a career in the built environment. In the past year, we have attended or supported almost 200 careers events within schools and colleges and hosted work placements to give young people an insight into what a career within Berkeley Group could look like.

But while many businesses are increasing the number of apprenticeships available, as an industry we need to do more to help young people see that there are roles to suit a wide variety of skill levels and interests.

We work closely with The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC), the national body for careers education to strengthen our school engagement activity and whilst we have made good progress there is always more to be done, particularly for disadvantaged students. CEC’s recent study of over 233,000 young people found that 42 per cent of Year 11 students who receive free school meals are not confident about their next steps.

Employer capacity to offer opportunities in key areas

Another CEC study identified key barriers preventing young people from pursuing technical education pathways. One major challenge is aligning available opportunities with student interest. In some cases, businesses may not require large numbers of apprentices for specific roles, or may lack the internal capacity to properly mentor apprentices.

And some businesses may favour graduates over higher apprentices without fully recognising the fresh perspectives and valuable life experiences that apprentices bring. We work closely with managers across the business to embrace the strategic advantages of developing apprenticeship talent.

Bridging the skills gap for school leavers

All apprentices require support as they develop workplace skills, which often involves mentorship and additional training. However, this support must go hand in hand with closer collaboration between businesses and providers to ensure that course content remains relevant to industry needs. CEC’s Employer Standards provide a framework to help businesses of all sizes address skill gaps.

Businesses must ask tough questions about whether they are doing enough to showcase the exciting work apprentices contribute to. Commercial apprentices for example are integral to negotiating with contractors and suppliers. It’s important that potential applicants know the value and responsibility we place on these roles. And we should highlight the cultural aspects of the workplace—many apprentices cite a supportive and nurturing environment as a key benefit.

Too often, the financial rewards are underestimated. With starting salaries for apprentices at Berkeley Group of around £25,000, greater transparency around earning potential could make these pathways even more attractive.

Looking ahead

The government recently announced plans it hopes will unlock access for 10,000 more apprentices by removing red tape and relaxing rules around level two maths and literacy qualifications for adult apprentices- with £40 million also recently announced to boost apprenticeships in key growth areas. We welcome these positive moves and look forward to reviewing the details of how these policies work in practice.

Ultimately, there is still much to do to change perceptions of built environment apprenticeships and remove regional disparities. Even within London, there are massive differences from borough to borough in terms of awareness and availability of options which can limit our ability to take on apprentices. With further governmental support and greater partnership between the private sector and organisations like CEC, we can evidence the fact that apprenticeships are equally as credible, valuable and lucrative as more academically focussed options.

We will be opening new opportunities in this area as we’ve seen the positive impact year after year. Apprentices gain a solid foundation for a successful career in an industry where the sky is the limit.