Exit requirement ditched for apprentices aged 19+ on the day of their start

Reforms to English and maths functional skills requirements for adult apprentices have been reflected in a new version of the government’s 2024-25 funding rules published today.

Here’s what the updates say:

Applies to those aged 19+ on day of start

Only apprentices who began their apprenticeship training when aged 16 to 18 will continue to be subject to the mandatory requirement to study towards and achieve English and maths.

Apprentices who began their training when aged 19 or older, and their employer, can still choose to study towards English and maths qualifications if they wish, but the choice is optional.

DfE will continue to fund adult apprentices who take up this option at the current rate.

The change is effective as of February 11, 2025 and applies to new starts as well as existing learners on-programme.

Where an apprentice restarts, DfE said it will use the “age they originally started their apprenticeship training to determine whether it is a mandatory requirement of the programme”.

Initial assessment and training plans

Where an apprentice, and their employer, wish English and / or maths to be included this must be agreed as part of the initial assessment for new starts.

DfE said it must also be clear in the training plan whether English and / or maths has been included in the planned delivery.

Evidence requirements now state that providers must document the discussion between the employer and apprentice and record the outcome regarding English and maths for adult apprentices.

Where English and / or maths is removed from the training plan the employer must re-sign the training plan.

And where an apprentice aged 19+ at the start of their apprenticeship training, studies toward English and maths, providers must “provide evidence of apprentice undertaking assessment”.

What about level 2 apprentices?

Under previous rules, all apprentices had to achieve level 1 English and maths functional skills qualifications if they were on a level 2 apprenticeship and did not pass the subjects at GCSE. Similarly, if a learner was on a level 3 or higher apprenticeship, they must achieve functional skills at level 2 to complete their training.

The DfE does not specifically mention, in its published rules and press release, whether level 2 adult apprentices will still be required to achieve level 1 functional skills.

However, the department’s press office told FE Week that this requirement has now become optional in line with the changes described above.

Read the updated rules in full here.