Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges, Industrial action

NEU ends sixth form college pay dispute

Members accept 4.3 per cent deal with 'firm assurances' of future pay equality

Members accept 4.3 per cent deal with 'firm assurances' of future pay equality

14 Feb 2025, 15:45

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The National Education Union has officially ended its sixth form college teacher pay dispute against the government.

Over three in four union members voted to accept a revised pay deal for non-academised sixth form colleges of 4.3 per cent.

Teachers in non-academised sixth form colleges were excluded from the 5.5 per cent pay award offered to teachers in schools and academised sixth forms last year. 

Since then, the union has been embroiled in a bitter row with the government and the Sixth Form Colleges Association, which has seen eight days of strikes in 32 sixth form colleges. 

A further two days of strikes were called off while the union consulted on a revised pay award after the government provided £50 million towards teacher pay. 

Additional funding meant the Sixth Form Colleges Association could increase the pay award for standalone sixth form colleges to 4.3 per cent. 

In a ballot of NEU members, 78.6 per cent approved the deal on a turnout of 64.6 per cent. 

No more ‘two tier’ pay deals

Central to the NEU’s concession was a “firm, written assurance” that future pay awards would be equal across 16-19 providers – ending the practice of non-academised sixth form college teachers receiving a different pay award to their counterparts in academised sixth form colleges and schools.

Ministers have said publicly they “aim [to ensure] that all 16 to 19 providers are funded on an equitable basis from 2025 to 2026.”

Labour snubs colleges in public sector pay awards

Teachers of 16-19 year old students in non-academised sixth form colleges, further education colleges and independent training providers are not in scope of the School Teachers’ Review Body’s annual recommended pay awards. 

However, teachers in school sixth forms and academised sixth form colleges are in scope and received a share of £1.2 billion made available for a 5.5 per cent pay rise for academic year 2024-25.

Despite the “aim”, it remains to be seen whether efforts by post-16 unions and college representatives will result in all teachers being included in future pay awards given constraints on public finances.

The additional £50 million was part of a £300 million package announced at the budget. The remaining funding will be made available in 16 to 19 funding rates for academic year 2025 to 2026, with the “aim of ensuring that all 16 to 19 providers are funded on an equitable basis from 2025 to 2026”.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), which negotiates pay awards with unions, said the end of the dispute was good news for students and teachers.

Bill Watkin, SFCA chief executive, said: “We are delighted that National Education Union members who teach in non-academised sixth form colleges have voted overwhelmingly to end their dispute. 

“This is good news for students who have experienced eight days of disruption to their education, and good news for staff who will now receive an above inflation pay award of 4.3%”.

College rows

Further education college teacher union UCU has so far not balloted for national strike action on teacher pay. 

Members of the NASUWT union in 23 sixth form colleges recently voted to strike unless a 5.5 per cent pay award backdated to September 2024 is implemented. 

Mysteriously, the union did not release the names of the 23 colleges and included its members in academised sixth form colleges, that received the pay deal, in its ballot.

With the NEU dispute now at an end, Watkin “hopes that the NASUWT will not proceed with its planned industrial action in 23 sixth form colleges”. 

Concrete guarantees

Kebede

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said his union’s industrial action to date has “boosted funding to the sector for an above-inflation pay award, guaranteed the integrity of their collective bargaining and safeguarded the future of the sixth form college sector into the long term”.

“There was no need for the government to have let this dispute run on when a fair solution was readily at hand. While the concrete guarantees we have secured will ensure that two-tier pay offers do not reoccur in future, we need to see far more investment in sixth form colleges and FE overall. 

“By standing their ground against a clear pay injustice, our sixth form college teachers have spoken for the post-16 sector as a whole”.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Industrial action

23 sixth form colleges vote to strike in NASUWT ballot

But the union has been criticised for also balloting teachers in academised sixth form colleges not involved in the...

Billy Camden

Colleges

Legal win fails to spark Catholic sixth form academy bids  

A suggestion that sixth forms could form their own trust faces barriers from bishops who aren't used to power...

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Intervention lifted at pandemic-hit City Lit

Principal praises staff and FE Commissioner as college finances recover faster than planned

FE Week Reporter

Colleges

Ban mandatory bikini waxes on beauty students, says mum

A college tutor wrongly claimed a 16-year-old needed to undergo waxing to pass her course

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *