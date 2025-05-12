Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Labour won’t release brake on car mechanic lecturer plan

Challenges in getting Labour government to fund lecturer pilots, scheme developers say

Challenges in getting Labour government to fund lecturer pilots, scheme developers say

12 May 2025, 6:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A drive to turn mechanics into FE teachers has stalled due to government reluctance to provide funding, bosses have claimed. 

The “FE lecturer reservist” trial aims to recruit mechanics and engineers to retrain as teachers so they can teach alongside their industry jobs.

The pilot scheme’s developers, including the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), hoped to kickstart it in the West Midlands before last year’s general election after winning support from Tory skills minister Luke Hall.

But since Labour came into power, the programme’s creators told FE Week that officials had gone cold on their plan for a pilot that would now cover the whole of the Midlands.

Benjamin Silverstone, skills policy and workforce transformation lead at WMG, said it was proving “very difficult” to get a full-scale pilot off the ground without cross-departmental government “buy-in” – despite skills minister Jacqui Smith being told about the plan in a meeting last month.

He confirmed providers and employers were interested in signing up and the Department for Education “philosophically” liked it, but said it needed financial support from the DfE, Treasury and the Department for Work and Pensions to provide training with a long-lasting impact.

“We know what would have happened,” Silverstone said. “These companies would have volunteered, and then the government probably would turn around and go, ‘if they’re going to volunteer anyway, then why should we put any money into it?’”

The plea for cash comes amid public funding cuts, including in education, that are impacting adult skills budgets and led to the axing of the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge (ASK) careers programme.

But the DfE is desperate for more FE teachers amid the current recruitment crisis. This was underscored last week by a National Audit Office report that found the DfE was unlikely to meet its 6,500-recruitment school and college teacher target. It also estimated between 8,400 and 12,400 FE teachers were needed by 2028/29.

The FE lecturer reservist initiative proposed to reimburse participants up to £400 per day to cover the difference between their substantive salary and the rate paid by the provider. Small- and medium-sized enterprise employers could also claim £500 per month when their reservist employee was teaching.

Silverstone could not confirm how much was needed to get the pilot going. 

Meanwhile, West Midlands Combined Authority has fully funded an eight-week “Aspiring Teachers” scheme, run by Dudley College of Technology, which mirrors the reservist scheme.

The college-accredited course covers an introduction to pedagogy, managing behaviour, professional conduct and supporting SEND learners.

Eighteen people have so far completed the programme, and the college has 10 learners in its current cohort.

“To date we have worked with adults from a number of technical areas including electrical engineering and construction and have hopes to expand this further in the new academic year,” said Diana Martin, CEO and principal of Dudley College of Technology.

The DfE was approached for comment.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Derby College Group DIRT and TOES: A Story of Enhanced Learning and Reduced Workload

"Feedback is one of the most powerful influences on learning and achievement" - Hattie and Timperley 2007. This powerful...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges
Exclusive

AoC strips Weston of governance award following Phillips scandal

Membership body also launches review of awards process

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Colleges’ share of £50m pay rise cash revealed

In-year grants have been calculated using 16-19 funding as a baseline

Shane Chowen

Colleges, Long read
Long read

End of the road for Turing?

As the future of the post-Brexit Turing programme looks uncertain amid DfE cost cuts, we examine its impact on...

Jessica Hill

Colleges

Capital City College pays out again after disability tribunal

Large college group ordered to pay over £62,000 after disability discrimination

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *