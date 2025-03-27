Joyce’s interim replacement at Ofsted revealed

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Senior skills inspector steps into FE deputy director role temporarily

27 Mar 2025, 19:37

Ofsted has appointed Denise Olander as temporary deputy director for FE and skills following the resignation of Paul Joyce.

Joyce’s departure was announced last month after 20 years at the watchdog. He will become deputy principal at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College this summer.

Olander’s appointment was announced internally on Thursday. She is expected to be in the role for around six months while the inspectorate advertises for a permanent replacement.

The change in FE leadership at Ofsted comes amid plans to replace current inspection reports with new-style report cards. The plan has attracted early criticism as while it removes overall judgments, the watchdog wants to introduce potentially 20 areas where colleges will be graded.

Olander has worked as an inspector since 2014 in the FE and skills team.

Her biography on Ofsted’s website states that she is a qualified teacher with a master’s degree in leadership and management.

Prior to working for Ofsted, Olander worked at multiple large colleges with responsibilities including provision for learners aged 14 to 16, foundation learning, ESOL, looked-after children, NEET, adult community and subcontractors and college franchises.

“Denise has particular expertise in leading inspections of general further education, sixth form and independent specialist colleges and offender learning,” Ofsted’s website added.

