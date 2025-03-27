Updated analysis also reveals league table of T Level results at provider level for first time

The proportion of students passing T Levels last year has risen to 91 per cent after the government took resits and marking reviews into account.

Figures released on exam results day in August said the pass rate dipped to 89 per cent in 2023-24.

But a revision to the data published this morning showed a 2.3 percentage point rise to the pass rate to 91 per cent, from a total of 7,421 students in the third cohort of T Level students.

The pass rate increase was due mainly to the Department for Education reflecting late completions of industry placements but also outcomes to reviews of markings and appeals between August results day and November 1.

The additional student numbers include some learners from previous cohorts that had to resit some of the T Level components.

The dropout rate stayed at 29 percent.

DfE also revised figures for previous cohorts. A total of 3,559 students were awarded a T Level in 10 pathways in 2022/23, a 3 per cent rise from previous data releases. The pass rate for the year has now been revised up by 3.4 percentage points to 93.9 per cent.

A T Level has three parts – the core component involving a core exam and employer set project, the occupational specialism and the minimum 315-hour industry placement.

The proportion of students completing their industry placements declined slightly. Revised figures for 2022-23 show 96 per cent finished a placement, dropping to 95.5 per cent in 2023-24.

DfE has also released provider-level data on T Level achievements for the first time (see below).

Today’s data included results from 162 providers, 61 of which taught T Levels from 2022 for the first time.

It showed 33 providers had 20 or more T Level students enrolled, comprising mostly FE colleges. Their pass rates for 2023-24 varied between 77.5 per cent to 98.8 per cent.

Leicester College had the largest intake of learners, with 192 students, 83.1 per cent of which achieved a pass or above.

Meanwhile, Exeter College students were awarded the highest pass rate, with 98.9 per cent of its 159-cohort getting a pass or above.

See the full provider list here: