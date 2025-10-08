Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
ITPs

ITPs face automatic ‘inadequate’ financial rating for late accounts

DfE urged to take proportionate approach to financial health rating punishment

DfE urged to take proportionate approach to financial health rating punishment

8 Oct 2025, 14:29

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Independent training providers that fail to submit their accounts to the Department for Education on time will be automatically hit with an ‘inadequate’ financial health rating, according to new rules.

The move, revealed yesterday, comes as the deadline for submitting financial statements is due to be shortened from nine months after the academic year end to five months (see table below).

The DfE said it is keen to obtain “earlier clarity” over ITPs’ financial risk levels, but the tighter deadline and harsher consequence of late accounts submissions have prompted fears that providers risk being punished, even if there are “extenuating circumstances”.

According to government guidance on how ITPs, special post-16 institutions and non-maintained special schools are assessed as financially healthy, failure to submit financial statements on a timely basis, or when requested, “will result” in an ‘inadequate’ financial health grade until statements are submitted and assessed.

The rules previously said late filing of accounts “may” result in the lowest possible health rating.

Consequences of a business or organisation being rated ‘inadequate’ – which the DfE defines as at a “significant risk” of failing to fulfil its contractual obligations – are severe and include the threat of contract termination.

Ben Rowland, CEO of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said: “While robust financial oversight is vital when taxpayers’ money is at play, I do worry this is a change that risks punishing providers who have extenuating circumstances rather than genuine financial weakness.

“Independent training providers play a critical role in delivering apprenticeships and skills programmes, often operating on tight timescales and margins.

“We’d urge DfE to take a proportionate approach that distinguishes between late paperwork and real financial concern.”

The DfE declined to comment further.

The latest rule change on accounts follows the DfE’s joint goals of identifying financial risks as soon as possible while offering “certainty” to providers about what good management looks like.

Rules outlined in the financial handbook, unveiled last year, argue that shorter deadlines for submitting full accounts would bring ITPs in line with the five-month deadline that colleges and higher education providers already face.

For colleges, a consequence of late submission of 30 days or more, or beyond an agreed deadline, can be formal intervention.

A festive inconvenience

Mark Dawe, chief executive of The Skills Network, said the threat of being rated inadequate combined with shorter deadlines will be “an issue for everyone”.

He added: “In the preparation for this last year we squeezed our timing together and we managed to do it within six months.

“But the deadline is the 31st of December – getting the board together at the Christmas period is a real challenge. We did it and it was hard work and if anyone had problems it would have been a real challenge.

“You can see why the DfE wants audited accounts earlier, but there are just practicalities about achieving that.”

Luke Muscat, CEO of the Back 2 Work Group, said: “In principle I don’t have a problem with this. Organisations accessing public funding should be able to demonstrate that they are financially robust.

“You would, however, hope that there is a degree of common sense applied to this and that the provider was engaged prior to any action being taken. 

“For example, it would not be appropriate for an automatic ‘inadequate’ rating to be issued in scenarios where it was administrative error, or simply an oversight in filing accounts with the department.”

Latest education roles from

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Romero Catholic Academy Trust

View job
Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Ormiston Academies Trust

View job
Principal & Chief Executive

Principal & Chief Executive

Truro & Penwith College

View job
Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

London & South East Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Project power: ASDAN expands its qualifications portfolio

From 2026, ASDAN’s planned Foundation and Higher Project Qualifications will sit alongside its Extended Project Qualification[CM1] , creating a complete...

Advertorial

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply