ITPs to be given 5 months to submit annual accounts to ESFA

ESFA will phase in shorter year-end reporting – and admits it could impact ITPs’ business

Most independent training providers (ITPs) will have to submit their annual accounts to the government within five months of their year-end, beginning in 2026, a new financial handbook has outlined.

The earlier submission deadline will be phased in over the next three financial years and has been rolled out to allow the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to identify “financial risks” and make better funding allocations in the future.

The rule is part of a new financial “bible” handbook unveiled today. It is part of the ESFA’s pledge to provide “certainty about what good governance and financial management looks like” to the sector, which chief executive David Withey in 2022 shortly after assuming the post.

The change will bring ITPs into line with the five-month deadline for colleges and HE institutions to ESFA and the Office for Students respectively.

The handbook said current deadlines align with statutory filing deadlines required by Companies House or the Charity Commission, which “often mean it is too late for ESFA to identify financial risks or make effective decisions to help”.

Earlier submission will “also enable ESFA to make better informed decisions about future funding allocations”.

The rule will be phased in after the ESFA admitted that the change is likely to “impact existing business and audit cycles, particularly for ITPs with group structures”.

ITPs who fail to submit by the deadline will see their ESFA financial health rating suffer, which could have future contract bidding implications.

ITPs organised into four funding groups

The handbook provides a framework for the financial oversight of ITPs and assist the Department for Education (DfE) and ESFA to identify and manage risks.

It outlines how ITPs should arrange their counter fraud and error policies, cash flow forecasts and governance.

From this August, all ITPs will belong to one of four cohorts depending on the level of total annual funding from DfE / ESFA (see table below).

ITPs reaping more than £8 million in funding must have an independent audit and risk committee and at least one non-executive director or equivalent when the rules come into effect.

Total annual funding the ITP receives directly from DfE Funding group 1 More than £8 million Funding group 2 More than £1 million up to £8 million Funding group 3 More than £100,000 up to £1 million Funding group 4 Up to £100,000 Source: DfE

The top three groups must maintain a rolling 12 month cash flow forecast but this is discretionary for ITPs receiving lower funds from the ESFA.

Meanwhile, the largest ITPs will be required to have a counter fraud and error policy and take “appropriate action” where identified.

Around 250 small ITPs belong in funding group 4, which experts say will ease the burden as most of the new rules are discretionary.

The financial handbook will come into effect from the August 1 this year. DfE said it was publishing the document now to allow ITPs sufficient time to prepare for “any requirements that are not already being met.”

Ben Rowland, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said many ITPs already carry out the “appropriate controls, safeguards and oversight” as published in the guidance.

“For ITPs who have underdeveloped approaches to governance and appropriate financial control the requirements laid out in the handbook now give clear expectations on protecting public money and ensuring appropriate rigour and challenge about key decisions ITPs make,” he added.

“AELP has encouraged the ESFA to use this as an opportunity to tackle the unnecessary regulatory burden which distracts ITPs from focusing on delivering high quality training. We are pleased they have taken this challenge on board. As a result, this new handbook is not an arbitrary one-size fits all approach and ensures that the requirements are tapered based on ESFA income with the smallest providers being completely exempt.”

Withey said: “We know that many providers have robust processes already and we want to help ensure this is the case across the sector. Financial stability and good governance are the bedrock in creating a stable and effective training environment with high educational standards where learners can realise their potential.”

Robert Halfon, skills minister, added: “Diversity is a key strength of the sector, enabling very small to very large providers to deliver a wide range of learning and skills, customising their delivery to the needs of learners and employers. The handbook reflects the sector’s diversity by sharing best practice and tailoring our expectations of providers based on the size of providers’ business with the department.”