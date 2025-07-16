Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Employment

New ‘youth panel’ to help shape government policies

The panel's insights will be fed back to ministers and senior officials

The panel's insights will be fed back to ministers and senior officials

16 Jul 2025, 10:06

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The government has set up an advisory panel of young people to help “shape” its policies for keeping them in education, employment or training.

Made up for 17 young people aged 18 to 24 “with experience” of being out of work and or training, the Youth Guarantee Advisory Panel will feed back its “insights” on employment support, barriers to work and new government policies.

It comes amid “worryingly high” estimates of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), currently believed to be about 930,000, or one in eight 16-to-24-year-olds in England.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates, for January to March this year, place the number of NEET young people at about 930,000, or 12.5 per cent of the population.

The advisory panel follows the Get Britain Working whitepaper last year, which included £45 million in funding for eight youth guarantee “trailblazer” areas that will test out ways to bring NEET numbers down ahead of a promised “national roll-out”.

In an announcement, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the panel has already held “some early sessions” and will now meet every six to eight weeks.

Insights will be “fed back” to relevant senior officials and ministers after sessions.

Early feedback has included emphasis on the obstacle mental health challenges pose, and schools’ “overemphasis” on UCAS applications rather than tailored careers advice that explores other options such as apprenticeships and training.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Young people know better than anyone the challenges they face – and the support they need to succeed.

“That’s why their voices will shape how we will deliver a youth guarantee that truly works, opening up real opportunities for every 18-to-21-year-old to be in work, training or education.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “For too long, young people have been talked down to and had their opinions dismissed. The youth advisory panel’s contributions so far have been incredibly insightful, and we are already starting to implement some of their suggestions.”

Panel members were recruited with the help of Youth Futures Foundation and Youth Employment UK – but only two of the 17 members have been identified.

Shana Fatahali, a panel member who is also Future Voices Group Ambassador for the Youth Futures Foundation said: “Since we are the ones using the system, we are aware of its challenges and where it needs to be improved. For this reason, youth voices are important.

“I’m honoured to be a member of an organisation that is influencing actual decisions and introducing alternative perspectives. I can’t wait to keep advocating for a system that genuinely hears, involves, and supports all youth.”

The DWP has refused to name all the panel members at this stage.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves also announced a £500 million “better futures fund” for charities and civil organisations to invest in youth services.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Employment

PAC: Unclear how DWP will spend £55m for merged jobs and careers service

MPs urges government to set out its plans for joint jobcentre/national careers service to avoid ‘rushed decisions’

Anviksha Patel

Employment

First area chosen to trial new jobs and careers service ‘pathfinder’

West Yorkshire will test ‘personalised’ jobseeker support

Anviksha Patel

Employment

Youth NEET numbers remain ‘stubbornly high’

Behind the numbers are young people facing mental health issues and long term unemployment

Josh Mellor

Employment

Mayors spending on youth to Get Britain Working

Some areas are investing in better systems to track whether young people stay in work or training as they...

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *