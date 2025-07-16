New ‘youth panel’ to help shape government policies

The panel's insights will be fed back to ministers and senior officials

The government has set up an advisory panel of young people to help “shape” its policies for keeping them in education, employment or training.

Made up for 17 young people aged 18 to 24 “with experience” of being out of work and or training, the Youth Guarantee Advisory Panel will feed back its “insights” on employment support, barriers to work and new government policies.

It comes amid “worryingly high” estimates of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), currently believed to be about 930,000, or one in eight 16-to-24-year-olds in England.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates, for January to March this year, place the number of NEET young people at about 930,000, or 12.5 per cent of the population.

The advisory panel follows the Get Britain Working whitepaper last year, which included £45 million in funding for eight youth guarantee “trailblazer” areas that will test out ways to bring NEET numbers down ahead of a promised “national roll-out”.

In an announcement, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the panel has already held “some early sessions” and will now meet every six to eight weeks.

Insights will be “fed back” to relevant senior officials and ministers after sessions.

Early feedback has included emphasis on the obstacle mental health challenges pose, and schools’ “overemphasis” on UCAS applications rather than tailored careers advice that explores other options such as apprenticeships and training.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Young people know better than anyone the challenges they face – and the support they need to succeed.

“That’s why their voices will shape how we will deliver a youth guarantee that truly works, opening up real opportunities for every 18-to-21-year-old to be in work, training or education.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “For too long, young people have been talked down to and had their opinions dismissed. The youth advisory panel’s contributions so far have been incredibly insightful, and we are already starting to implement some of their suggestions.”

Panel members were recruited with the help of Youth Futures Foundation and Youth Employment UK – but only two of the 17 members have been identified.

Shana Fatahali, a panel member who is also Future Voices Group Ambassador for the Youth Futures Foundation said: “Since we are the ones using the system, we are aware of its challenges and where it needs to be improved. For this reason, youth voices are important.

“I’m honoured to be a member of an organisation that is influencing actual decisions and introducing alternative perspectives. I can’t wait to keep advocating for a system that genuinely hears, involves, and supports all youth.”

The DWP has refused to name all the panel members at this stage.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves also announced a £500 million “better futures fund” for charities and civil organisations to invest in youth services.