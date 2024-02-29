Sue Pittock and Chris Claydon have been elected to serve on the Association of Employment and Learning Providers’ board.

The appointments of Pittock, who leads Remit Training, and Claydon (pictured right), who runs JTL Training, were announced following the trade body’s annual general meeting this afternoon.

It was also announced that AELP vice-chair Rob Foulston (pictured left) will be standing down from the board following Pittock’s appointment.

Foulston is owner of Remit and even though has been on the board since 2018 in his capacity as a college chair of governors, AELP’s updated constitution prevents two people from representing the same organisation on the board “directly or indirectly”.

An AELP spokesperson said arrangements to fill the vice-chair vacancy will be announced “in due course and we hope Rob will be able to continue to support us in an advisory capacity in future”.

This will be Pittock’s second time on the AELP board, having previously served from 2017 to 2019.

Pittock, who was made an OBE last year, will represent medium-sized training providers that have 1,001 to 4,999 learners.

Claydon, who became JTL chief in February 2023, will represent large providers with 5,000 learners or more.

Both will serve a four-year term on the AELP board.

Ben Rowland, AELP chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that we will have two new members joining the AELP board imminently. Both Sue and Chris have a huge amount of experience and will give us some fresh impetus at a crucial time for the skills sector. I would like to thank Rob in particular for his work on the board, and his support for me as I continue to get my feet under the AELP table.

“The AGM is also a time to set out my priorities for the year. These will be to create a vibrant and compelling membership experience while delivering tangible impact on government decisions, and I am looking forward to working closely with the AELP board and staff to help deliver that for our members.”

AELP chair Nichola Hay added: “I want to give a huge welcome to our new board members Sue Pittock and Chris Claydon. With Sue and Chris joining the board, I am sure AELP can do even more to represent its members across the skills sector. I would also like to pay tribute to Rob Foulston who will be stepping down from the board. He’s been an invaluable source of support as both a board member and as AELP’s vice-chair.”