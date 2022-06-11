Is it time to let go of the failures and ego of incorporation?

The colleges sector can only challenge the problems of incorporation if it takes the uncomfortable step of building a united political stance, writes Stuart Rimmer

With the announcement last month that the Office for National Statistics was reviewing the classifications of colleges, there was an immediate flurry among the FE Twitterati.

Did it signal the shift back to pre-incorporation? Might colleges struggle to access to bank loans and financing?

Both concerns at this stage are false dawns.

Colleges have been under various classifications over the years (in 1993, 2010 and 2012) with little impact.

A classification change would affect how colleges report to government and borrow (with requests coming to colleges this week) but are unlikely to be too dramatic.

For me, the sector can use this moment to consider whether we should be lobbying to go back into the public sector and undo some of the legacy of incorporation.

To have this debate would require the setting aside of egos and a cold, hard look at the position of the sector and how it has fared since 1993.

What we currently have is very much the worst of both worlds.

Polices around the area-based review and, latterly, local skills improvement plans are in many ways an attempt to control curriculum.

When combined with funding rules and defunding rules (look at T Levels or adult funding) then curriculum is already restricted under a national banner.

It is an illusion to think colleges have wide choice.

Advice and guidance has often been found lacking in schools and colleges, with confused and duplicated local offers supported by what Oxford University professor Ewart Keep would describe as ‘quasi-markets’.

Colleges are obsessed with growth, damaging their neighbours, to keep pace with rising costs rather than nationally seeking settlements on the funding required.

We individually negotiate staff contracts and pay rather than have a national settlement. We know school teachers are paid at significantly higher rates.

National shortages plague college departments, weakening provision or prompting staff to be poached.

Nationalisation would allow college lecturers security and stronger national bargaining through unions.

In this parliament we have seen increasing control via both the Department for Education through the skills for jobs white paper, and the Treasury through recent capital funding, which is channelled through DfE rather than through the ESFA or college “bailouts”.

Colleges could also get the financial benefits of VAT, of lower cost borrowing direct from government rather than at commercial rates (which takes away from students).

Large capital projects, and the generation of public assets, could be delivered direct from government with risks sitting centrally, rather than with individual colleges.

A postcode lottery of inherited building stock or debt at incorporation hampers colleges’ ability to spend to this day.

Colleges could move away from perverse incentives to protect cash and restrict resources to keep regulators at bay – and focus on student experience and curriculum.

Since 1993, are colleges funded better or worse comparatively?

Are we more focused on educational mission or more conflicted? Do colleges feel more or less stable?

Do staff feel more or less recognised? Have colleges had the capital investment required to meet 21st century industry needs?

Has curriculum kept pace pace with European counterparts? Is there better local collaboration?

Taking all this into account: has incorporation been a success?

To discuss, colleges would need to do some very uncomfortable things:

I may, as ever, just be politically daydreaming. But the debate is worth having.