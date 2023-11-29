Hull sixth form college celebrates first Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Principal praises staff and students for getting 'the grade we deserved'

A sixth form college in Hull with nearly 2,500 students has achieved its first ‘outstanding’ result from Ofsted.

Wyke Sixth Form College last month received its first full inspection in ten years and improved on its previous ‘good’.

The report, published today, praised college leaders for providing students with “an ambitious and challenging curriculum” and said teachers “use a range of useful strategies to help students learn and remember new knowledge”.

The college, which offers over 30 A-level courses, the health T Level and a range of other vocational qualifications, praised students and staff for achieving the outcome.

Paul Britton, principal of Wyke Sixth Form College, said: “I am extremely proud of our students, teachers and support staff for all their hard work and enthusiasm that ensured the college achieved the grade we deserved.”

Inspectors rewarded top ‘outstanding’ grades for each of the main inspection indicators, including quality of education, provision for high-needs learners and leadership and management.

The college was found to have made a ‘reasonable’ contribution to meeting local skills needs, the second highest judgment possible.

Ofsted highlighted that insights from local secondary schools about the backgrounds of their students “influence their curriculum offer” and that employers help to design and implement the curriculum.

“Students benefit from the experience and expertise of employers, which supports them in achieving the skills required for their next steps into employment of further study,” the report said.

Leaders were praised for working with other FE providers locally to share best practices and ensure their education offer was relevant to young people.

“Exceptionally well-behaved” students make “very good progress from their starting points,” according to Ofsted, and achieve “high grades in their qualifications”. The report points out that high-needs students “make progress in line with their peers” and most progress to higher education.

Teachers use assessment “exceptionally well” to check students’ learning and have “very good access to professional development that enhances their pedagogical skills”.

Inspectors also highlighted the college’s tutorial curriculum on healthy relationships, sexual harassment and abuse and consent. As a result, “students can confidently recognise harmful, unacceptable behaviours such as sexual harassment and coercive control.”

This also means students “contribute fully towards maintaining a culture where such behaviours are not tolerated”.

FE Week analysis of recent Ofsted data found that all sixth form colleges are judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ compared to 91 per cent of general FE colleges and 71 per cent of independent training providers.