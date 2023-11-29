Latest college pay deals revealed

College staff have agreed pay deals of up to 10 per cent at 24 more colleges across the country, the University and College Union (UCU) announced today.

Bolton College has settled on a seven per cent pay uplift and an agreement not to deduct strike pay following three days of strike action earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Tameside College has agreed a 10 per cent increase and staff at South Staffordshire College have accepted a pay deal of 9.5 per cent rise.

The news follows 33 pay deals, including seven colleges that called off recent strike action, after settling pay disputes with college bosses.

UCU balloted its members at 90 colleges in September and 30 voted for strike action.

Since the results were announced in October, 61 colleges have agreed a staff pay rise.

Seven colleges are yet to settle their pay disputes. These are: Capital City College Group, Craven College, Croydon College, Farnborough College of Technology, Loughborough College, Myerscough College, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “After a sustained campaign for better pay and conditions in further education we are proud to announce these latest pay awards, which will go a long way to helping college staff meet the cost-of-living crisis. These hard-won uplifts come off the back of our coordinated strike ballots across England alongside resolute bargaining and negotiating by our members.

“There are now just seven bosses who are shamefully holding and refusing to make an offer acceptable to our members. They urgently need to recognise that staff need manageable workloads and decent pay and get back to the negotiating table to avoid the possibility of further strike action.”

Below are the 24 new pay deals:

Bolton College – 7% and an agreement not to deduct strike pay Bridgwater and Taunton College – 6.5% Burnley College – 6.5% Chesterfield College – 6.5% Derby College – 6.5% Halesowen College – 6.5% Harrow, Richmond & Uxbridge Colleges – 6.5% Hopwood Hall College – 8.5% Lambeth College – 6.5% London South East Colleges – 6.5% Leicester College – 6.5% Milton Keynes College – 6.5% Newham College – 6.5% North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College – 6.5% Northampton College – 6.5% + £1k non-consolidated Preston College – 7% Solihull College and University Centre – 6.7% South Staffordshire College – up to 9.5% Southport College – 6.5% Tameside College – 10% Telford College – 6.5% Trafford College Group – 6.5% West Thames College – 7% Wirral Metropolitan College – 7.5% + £500 non-consolidated

Previously announced pay deals: