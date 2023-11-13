Staff at 11 colleges will begin three days of strike action from tomorrow

Four more colleges have called off strikes due to begin tomorrow – leaving 11 set to go ahead with three days of action.

City of Liverpool College, Runshaw College and Warrington & Vale Royal College have all abandoned strike action after settling pay disputes with bosses. Weymouth College has meanwhile suspended the action while it consults on a new offer.

All of those colleges have pay awards of 6.5 per cent, except Runshaw College which reached a deal worth 7.52 per cent.

The University and College Union balloted nearly 90 colleges for strikes earlier this term, but just 30 voted for the action. Since results were announced in October, 19 of those proposed strikes have been called off.

Staff at the remaining 11 colleges will strike from Tuesday November 14 to Thursday November 16 – which is during the Association of Colleges annual conference.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will be holding a rally tomorrow afternoon in London.

The colleges due to strike are as follows:

Bath College

Bolton College

Capital City College Group

Craven College

Croydon College

Farnborough College of Technology

Hugh Baird College

Loughborough College

Myerscough College

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members are being forced to take three days of strike action because some college bosses would rather see their staff use foodbanks than give them a cost of living pay rise. New money from government has now arrived and many colleges have done the right thing and raised pay by at least 6.5%. The funding is there, where employers can pay more, they should pay more.

“Members have voted to stand down action at colleges that have acted reasonably and tabled a decent pay offer. But where bosses are hoarding money, instead of investing it in staff, we will not shy away from striking.”

The AoC recommended its members make pay awards of 6.5 per cent this year, in line with what is being offered to school teachers.

Below are the pay deals where UCU says it has now settled its disputes.