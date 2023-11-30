Kion Ahadi named as new Federation of Awarding Bodies chief

He will lead the membership body from February

The Federation of Awarding Bodies has announced Kion Ahadi as its new chief executive.

Ahadi, who has held multiple executive level posts at professional bodies and sector skills councils including The Law Society, ScreenSkills and the Chartered Management Insitute, will take the helm from February 5, 2024.

He will replace John McNamara who has led FAB on an interim basis since the departure of Tom Bewick in September.

Alan Woods and Kirstie Donnelly, co-chairs of the membership body for over 120 awarding organisations, said: “Kion’s expertise will strengthen our voice in the sector across the four nations, supporting members as we face continuing challenges from qualifications reform and political uncertainty. We look forward to welcoming Kion to the team in February.”

Ahadi is a data and research expert, having held senior positions at The National Lottery Heritage Fund and innovation think tank Nesta.

A FAB spokesperson said his previous roles have included driving commercial growth, strategy development, policy and successfully leading high-performing teams.

Ahadi was also a board member of Ravensbourne University London and is a science fiction author who published a novel called Exit Darkness, Enter Light in 2012.

He said he was “drawn” to FAB because of its “vision to improve the quality of technical, professional, and vocational education to support social mobility, and change lives”.

“I am deeply passionate about the important role the right skills play in helping build individual confidence, improve workplace productivity and ultimately to support social cohesion,” Ahadi added.

“The role of chief executive presents me with an unmissable chance to work with the ambitious FAB board, National Strategy Forum and with a committed team to provide a first-rate service to the over 260 businesses and thousands of people employed in the UK awarding and assessment industry.

“Together with all our members, we will ensure we successfully seize the opportunities ahead, while successfully navigating the challenges. I am really excited about what we can achieve.”