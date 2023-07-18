Home
John McNamara returns as Federation of Awarding Bodies interim CEO

He will lead the membership body until Tom Bewick's permanent successor is found

18 Jul 2023, 16:23

The Federation of Awarding Bodies has appointed John McNamara as its interim chief executive ahead of the departure of Tom Bewick.

This will be McNamara’s second stint as interim boss of the membership body, having held the role for five months in 2018 during its last leadership switch. He was also the founding chair of the federation from 2001 to 2009.

McNamara will become interim CEO again from September 1 until a new permanent chief is found.

Bewick will leave on September 29 after five years at the helm. He is moving to Ecctis, an international qualifications body, as chief executive.

A statement from FAB said McNamara, currently chair of Innovate Awarding, brings a “wealth of strategic leadership experience from the commercial banking services, skills, and vocational education sectors”.

It added that FAB’s board of directors will commence the recruitment process for a permanent CEO “in the summer”.

