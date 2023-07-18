Pepe Di’Iasio nominated to succeed Barton as ASCL general secretary

Headteacher and former president is executive's pick, but members will have chance to challenge him

The executive of the Assocaiation of School and College Leaders has nominated headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio to be its next general secretary.

The former ASCL president, who also previously worked for Rotherham council, is the union council’s pick to succeed Geoff Barton following a selection process.

Union members will also have the chance in September to nominate their own candidates, which is how Barton ended up on the ballot in 2017.

But if no further nominations are received, Di’Iasio, the head of Wales High School in Rotherham, will be elected uncontested. If anyone challenges him, an election would then be held.

John Camp, ASCL’s vice-president and member of the general secretary selection committee, said Di’Iasio was “an exceptional leader with an optimistic and ambitious vision for the future of the association”.

“He possesses the skills and ability to represent our members very effectively with policy-makers, the media, and all our stakeholders.

“We are absolutely confident that he will take our association from strength to strength and build on Geoff’s outstanding record as general secretary.”

Barton, who last year announced his intention to step down in 2024, said it was the “right time for our association to have a new leader with a fresh approach, and I am delighted that Pepe is council’s nominated candidate”.

“He has a wealth of experience and expertise in education and a deep sense of moral purpose which equips him to do an excellent job on behalf of our members and the children and young people they serve.”